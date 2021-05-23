DEAL, Helen Lorraine



Helen Lorraine Deal, age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kettering. She was born January 18, 1926, in Denver, CO, to the late Theodore and Celestine (Romo) Morris.



Left to cherish Helen's memory are her daughter, Roberta Gentile; granddaughter, Courtney Deal; great-granddaughters: Morgan and Alexis; great-great-grandson, Grayson, and several other relatives and friends.



Helen was a kind and caring person. She began her career at JCPenney at the age of 14, retiring after more than 50 years of dedicated service. Helen enjoyed spending time at her home, cooking and reading. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Deal; son, Ted Deal; and sisters: Charlene Meehan, and Margaret Fricker.



A graveside service celebrating Helen's life will take place at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Dayton, OH 45429.



