DE LA AGUILERA, Pilar

DE LA AGUILERA, Dr. Pilar



104.45. Born March 17, 1917 Cabaiguan, Cuba. Passed on August 29, 2021, at Hospice Pavilion, Louisville, KY.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Tomas de la Aguilera, (Dayton, OH); her parents, Dr. Arturo Martinez-Fortun and Resty Rojas (Sancti-Spiritus, Cuba); four sisters, Josefina, Susana, Maria Antonia and Adela; her daughter, Pilar Weiss who had succumbed to A.L.S. in Dayton, OH.



Pilar earned PhD's in Physics and Chemistry at the University of Habana (1942), furthering her education with a Pharmacology PhD, Hence starting a drugstore business with her



husband in her native Cuba, while simultaneously being a Physics Professor and raising a family.



Pilar escaped Cuba, in 1961 and directly serving as a houseparent to dozens of unaccompanied minors leaving



Cuba at the time. Many continued to call her for the following 60 years.



Pilar served as a tenured Chemistry Professor for 22 years at Wilberforce University, Xenia, OH, while never missing a single day of work. Pilar spent 37 years as a professor of Sciences. She was a life member of the American Association of University Women. Pilar loved nature and traveled extensively,



culminating with the trip of her lifetime to celebrate her 85th birthday with a photo safari to Tanzania. Pilar loved to swim, hikes and long walks, the Opera, classical music and an expert Sudoku enthusiast.



As an astute pragmatist, a generous heart, strict discipline and strong work ethics. Pilar will be forever missed.



Pilar is survived by her son, Tomas A. Aguilera (Louisville, KY), grandchildren, Kevin M. Weiss (Tallahassee) and Melisa M. Dungan (Michael); great-grandson, Ian Dungan, and son in law, Brian Weiss, all of Dayton, OH, plus 5 nieces and



nephews.



A memorial service and interment to be held in Dayton, OH, at 12 pm on November 21, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery, on this her 79th wedding anniversary.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hosparus Health Louisville, KY, AAUW, Washington, DC. (American Assoc. of Univ Women) Dayton Performing Arts.org/donate/.

