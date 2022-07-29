DAYHOFF, Bonnie S.



Bonnie S. Dayhoff, age 58, of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bonnie was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on April 21, 1964, to Mervin and Carrie (Baker) Dayhoff. Bonnie graduated from Fairfield High School. She worked at Cincinnati Financial for 25 years. Bonnie loved wolves. She will be remembered for being a loving and caring person and being an awesome mom, sister and grandma. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Brandy (James) Haney; her grandchildren, Brooklynn Jones, Jamie Haney and James Haney; her brother, Roy Dayhoff; and many friends and family. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and her life long partner, Paul S. Jones. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Chaplain Tracy Paul Downs officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

