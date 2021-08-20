springfield-news-sun logo
DAY, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Day, age 75, of Franklin, OH, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Terry was born in Middletown, OH, on April 17, 1946, to the late

Joseph Millard Day, Jr. and Hazel Iona (Bailey) Day. Terry was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in Germany and was a Ham Operator for many years. He was employed as a paper maker with Smurfitt for 48 years and retired in 2008. He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Eugene Taylor, his sisters, Sharon McWhorter, Sandra Bailey, and Nancy Boone. He was a loving and kind husband, dad, and grandpa to his wife of 40 years, Margaret (Lucille (Bennett) Day; his daughter, Judy (Dan) Abner; three grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle, Nikki; eight great-grandchildren; his brothers, Joseph Day,

Michael Day; his sister, Tina Wilbert; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are 1pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Danny Griffith officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.




