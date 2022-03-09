DAY, Geraldine Rae



Geraldine (Gerri) Rae Day, 85, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with Jesus on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born January 15, 1937, to Raymond Alfred and Florence Marie (Cox) Sword in their home on



Bell Ave. in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. Being one of fifteen children and one of the thirteen girls, she became a close companion to her Dad working on the farm. He was left-handed and she was the only one who could saw wood with him using the two-man saw. She cherished the memory of those days keeping warm by the fire he built and enjoying the lunch Mom had packed for them. Geraldine truly loved flowers and gardening. Because of this, she was employed at Ulery's Greenhouse and then in the greenhouse at Lowe's for many years. Cooking and baking for others was her total joy. She would always bake during the holidays and if you weren't home to enjoy it, she would send you a care package. She and Ron loved doing karaoke night together while living at Springfield Towers and she would prepare dinner (and of course dessert) for all the attendees. Painting was one of her favorite things to do to relax. She was a member of the VFW Post 1031 and loved to help on pizza night. She is survived by her children, Michael (Ok) Spangler, Teresa Christ, Dave Spangler, Joseph Spangler, and Jeff Day; siblings, Joanne (Bill) Howland, Shirley Metzger, Lois Keck, Linda (Bill) Beers, Edith (Richard) Baugus, Gloria (Tom) Henderson, Gerald (Betty) Sword, Carolyn (Mike) Long, and Florence Miller; life-long friend Helen Lyons; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Raymond and Florence (Cox) Sword, her husband Lloyd (Elmo) Day, son Phillip Day, fiance Ronald Swope, her sisters Doris Bobst, Betty Huff, Mary Knisley, Imogene Overly and brother Raymond Sword. It is with extreme sadness that we announce her passing on but rejoice that the Lord allowed us to borrow her for so many years. Her smile and comforting personality will be greatly missed. Visitation is private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

