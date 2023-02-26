DAY, Elizabeth Dechant "Dede"



A lifelong resident of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on February 23rd, 2023, at her daughter's farm in Morrow, OH. She was 104.



Dede was born on the family farm in Franklin, Ohio, on June 26, 1918 to Ruth Holmes [Death] and William E. Dechant. She graduated from Franklin High School before attending Miami-Jacobs College in Dayton, where she studied business administration. Shortly after WWII, she met and married the love of her life, Paul J. Day., who was former editor of the Middletown Journal.



Dede was a member of the First United Methodist Church for more than 75 years where she was entrusted with counting the weekly offering. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends who especially enjoyed her pies, applesauce, delicious pimento cheese and the secret family chocolate sauce. An avid bridge player, she was known to become impatient if you were slow to play a card. She loved feeding and watching the backyard birds. Consequently, she disliked cats.



Dede was a member of Middletown's "Shovel and Hoe" garden club. There were always arrangements of fresh flowers from her home garden. She was also a member of the Franklin Area Historical Society. Dede enjoyed following sports, especially Reds baseball and college basketball and football. Always a competitor, she looked forward to matching her March Madness brackets with her grandsons. She knew her basketball!



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Paul J. Day, her parents, Ruth and W.E. Dechant, brother J. William Dechant and sister LouAnn Dechant Price.



As matriarch to three generations, she is survived by her children: daughters Marticia "Tish" [Day] McFarren, [Russ McFarren]; Melinda "Mindy" Day [Craig Williams]; and son Richard "Dick" Day [Susan Siewny]. Three grandsons: Adam McFarren, [Tara Calloway]; Kyle McFarren, [Molly Ekerdt], and Grant McFarren, [Katie Onheiber]; as well as three great-grandsons: James, Desmond, and Roland McFarren. Dede is also survived by Joni Imhoff Regensburg, whom she always thought of as her honorary daughter.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton or First United Methodist Church of Middletown.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.


