DAY, Darryl K.



Age 72, of Middletown, OH, and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday November 28, 2022, at Atrium Hospital. He was born in Middletown, OH, on March 2, 1950, to the late Mary H. (Payton) and Charles R. Day. He graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1968; and was a Vietnam War Army Veteran. He retired from Middletown Paper Board. Darryl was an avid hunter; and enjoyed classic cars and Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Allen Day. He is survived by his son, Joshua Day; 5 brothers, Charles, Jerry, James, Dennis, and Robert "Bob" Day; 6 sisters, Beverly "Ann" Day, Brenda (Larry) Gibbs, Deborah (John) Metcalf, Virginia "Jenny" (Wayne) Riley, and Alice (Bobby) Cornett, and Delores "Dee" Day; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Jewell officiating. Burial will be at Dayton National Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Windfield of Middletown and Atrium Hospital for their compassionate care. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net