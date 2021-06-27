DAWSON, C. Richard

DAWSON, Richard



88, of Suwanee, Georgia, left for his eternal home in heaven on April 27, 2021, after spending most of the past 8 years in the Atlanta area. Dick graduated from Springfield High School in 1950 and Miami



University in 1954, where he was a member of Theta Chi



fraternity. Dick worked as



Program Director for Speco



Corporation for over 20 years. He enjoyed life with wife,



Betty, and their many retirement winters in Florida with good friends. Dick's loving and positive spirit will live on with family and many friends.



Dick was preceded in passing by his wife, Betty Dawson, and sister Audrey Powell. He is survived by his daughter Deborah and son-in-law Robert Walton of Galena, Ohio; son Randy Dawson of Johns Creek, Georgia; grandsons Nicholas (Jenna) Walton of Springfield and Alex Walton (Christina Synodinos) of Westerville, Ohio; and extra special great-grandson Cole Walton of Springfield. He is also survived by nephew Edward Powell of Springfield, and several other nieces and nephews.



Dick was a member of Springfield Central Christian Church and active in Johns Creek United Methodist Church (Georgia), where a service was held on June 8. A Celebration of Life



service will be held at 2:00 pm at Central Christian Church, 1504 Villa Rd. on Saturday, July 17. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN, 38101-9929.

