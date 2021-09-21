DAVISON, James H. "Jim"



Age 83 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hospice of Miami County, Troy. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 30, 1937, the son of Paul and Helen (Cox) Davison. He was the proud owner of the Vandalia Dairy Queen. To all the employees and regular



customers he was simply known as Mr. D. To his family he was a great role model who led by example, worked hard and never complained. Most



importantly, Jim was a devout follower of Christ and was very active in the Grace Brethren Church.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years Janice Davison; son Mark Davison; daughter Jill (Scott) Heintz; youngest daughter Amy (Brad) Kramer; grandchildren Chris, Brad (Lindsay), Maria (Brian) Jason, (Megan), Michael (Chelsea), Kristen (Brandon), Bruce (Lindsey), Andrew (Brittany), Bradley (Marlee) and



Anna; great-grandchildren Madeline, Marshall and Olivia;



sister Patricia Klock.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law Lori Davison and his sister Olive Dillingham. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Funeral



Service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the Vandalia Grace Brethren Church, 810 Larry Ave., Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

