DAVISH, Beda

DAVISH (Doyle), Beda C.



Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at Arlington Pointe in Middletown. She was born in Clay County, KY, on June 22, 1927, to Lee and Mary (Combs) Doyle. Beda graduated from Holton (Indiana) High School in 1946 and married John Davish of New Miami on August 23, 1948, where they made their home. Beda was an active



member of St. Clair Baptist Church in Hamilton for many years, and a faithful follower of Christ. Beda is survived by two sons, Stephen (Peggy) Davish of Monroe and Robert "Beau" (Linda) Davish of Hillsboro; daughter-in-law, Julie Davish of Texas; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as one sister, Stella Engelhardt of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rev. Timothy Davish; and many brothers and sisters. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 12 pm on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 pm on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Don Dewey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Beda's name to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

