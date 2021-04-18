DAVIS, Willard Christian



Age 76, made his earthly entrance on May 17, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Jeanetta Davis at Slossfield Maternity Hospital. One of the many sayings that Willard would say, "Lord won't you come by here" came true on Monday, April 12, 2021, when the Lord called Him home. Willard had the ability to make people laugh, bringing them to joyous tears. Willard truly missed his calling to be a comedian. Willard was preceded in death by his son, Terrance Davis. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Chontee Mitchell (Hamilton, Ohio), and Jaquata (Chicago); grandchildren, De' Aundra and Jazmyn Mitchell and 5 great-grandchildren; aunts Inell Banks and Mary Yarbrough (Pamona, California); several cousins, friends including those special to him Carletha Pointer and Cheryl Duerson; special cousins Sharonda J. Wade (Sugarland, Texas), and Maurice, Charlene, and Antwon Wade (Dayton), Shateveia R. Allen (Dayton). Thanks to all of his doctors at



Victor J. Cassano Medical Center. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church (4230 Germantown Pike). 11:00 am Visitation and service at 12:00pm, with interment at West Memory Gardens.



