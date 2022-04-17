DAVIS, Warren Eugene



89, of Benton passed away at 7:37 AM on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence.



Dad was a great man, Served with Navy in Korea. Served his community in Oakwood, Ohio, as a Policeman, Fireman, and Paramedic. Served as Boy Scout and Explore Post leader for 35 years. He and Mom taught First aid to so many. Member of Knights of Columbus, Post 236 American Legion of Calvert City, VFW Benton, KY. GWRRA traveling all 48 States and Canada on Goldwing motorcycle. Brought joy to so many playing Santa Claus. Enjoyed square dancing.



Father of 4 daughters, Charlotte Boyle and husband Pat of Dayton, Ohio; Andrea Carter and husband Richard Page of Benton, KY; Sharon Foppe and husband Jeff of Kettering, Ohio; Melissa Johnston and husband Pete; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Married to Martha for 62 years. Sister Kaye Smith and husband Jerry of St Marys, Ohio. We Love you Daddy. Be happy with Momma and Jesus in heaven.



Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Albert The Great Catholic Parish in Kettering, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donation to American Legion post 236 of Calvert City, or Mercy Health Lourdes Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.



You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.



Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

