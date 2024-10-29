Davis, Shirley Ann



fell asleep in death October 20, 2024, at the age of 85. Born to William Johnson & Margaret Ross. She overcame obstacles and thrived to uphold her values, strengths & sense of humor. She retired as a paraprofessional with DPS. She remained active with various crafts. She had four children with former husband John W. Davis Sr., two proceeded her in death, John W. Davis Jr. (survived by daughter-in-law, Julia Jackson) and Annette Vance (survived by son-in-law, Gregory Vance Sr.) also proceeded by brother William "Sonny" Johnson, sister Pearl E. Ross "Liz". She is survived by sons, Glenn Davis and Gary Davis (Stephanie). Grandchildren, Jackie Renee Williams, Gwendolyn Ann Vance, Gregory Vance II, Brandon Michael Vance. Great grandchildren, Laniya J'Renee Hill, Omari Michael Vance, Aliyah Renae Vance. Nieces and nephews, Kathy L. Ross, Belinda Jackson, Jerry C.K. Ross Jr., Dr. India Caldwell-Cox and and others. Visitation 12PM. Followed by services 1 PM, Thursday October 31, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens.



