DAVIS, Rufus R.



Rufus R. Davis, age 84 of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born May 24, 1937, in Kings Mountain, Kentucky, the son of the late John and Eliza Davis. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ada Davis; sister, Clema Shea; and brother, Doyle Davis. Rufus is survived by children, Linda



(Russell) Gibson, Karen Jones, Ricky Davis, Patricia (Tony) Crego, John (Sam) Davis; sister, Nancy Stevens; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Rufus was a talented and knowlegable landscaper most of his life. One of his



favorite stories to tell was that he contributed to the



landscaping at the Brickyard. Music was also an important part of his life. He was an excellent guitar player and singer, entertaining everyone on Sunday mornings. Most importantly, Rufus loved his family. The family would like to extend a



special thank you to Heartland of Kettering, especially Tori, for their compassion and care. Visitation will be held on



Monday, November 15, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

