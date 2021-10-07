DAVIS, Richard A. "Dick"



Richard A. "Dick" Davis age 83 of Lewisburg, OH, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at his residence. Born on December 23, 1937, in Eaton, Preble County, OH, the son of the late Charles E. and Daisy M. (Williams)



Davis, Sr. Dick retired in 2000 from Rodefeld's in Eaton after over 20 years of service. He loved to play golf, fishing, hunting and attended the Community of Faith in Lewisburg. He was a family man and enjoyed arranging family reunions. Preceded in death by first wife: Patricia Ann (Via) Davis in 2000; brothers and sisters: Martha Arp in 2002, Carole A. Bourne in 2008, Berdine Platt in 1974, Charles E. Davis, Jr. in 2006, Howard Davis in 2004 and David Michael Davis in 2017. Survived by his wife of 19 years, Carolyn F. Gilbert Sease; children: Kathy L. Davis-Oakes and Steven Oakes; grandson: Jeremiah L. Sizemore; great-grandchildren: Hunter Sizemore, Hayden and Makayla Sizemore, Harley Sizemore, Harlow Sizemore and Honour Sizemore; and great-great-granddaughter Charlotte Sizemore. Also survived by "bonus" children: Jamie and Mark Morell, Steven and Gail Sease and Teresa and Ron VanMeter; grandchildren: Megan and Devan Trites, Alyssa and Peter Cialkowski, Ronni VanMeter and Zachery VanMeter; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Jackson Trites, Dawson and Clara Cialkowski, and Riley VanMeter; brothers and sisters: Diane S. and Joseph Wyant, Rebecca J. and Perry Clark, Danny K. and Jean Davis, Gerald and Martha Davis, Tommy D. and June Davis and Ronald R. Davis. Family will receive friends 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH. Funeral service 12:00 PM at funeral home with Pastor Brandon Peterson officiating. Interment Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Memorial contributions Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village, Dayton, OH 45458 Condolences at



