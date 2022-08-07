DAVIS, Leonard G.



"Lenny"



Leonard "Lenny" G. Davis, 85, of Fairborn, departed this life on August 3, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on July 25, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, to William and Glenna (Fay) Davis. Music began to influence his life at an early age as his father played guitar, his sister played trumpet and the family sang and entertained at local nursing homes. Lenny attended Springfield High School, class of 1956, where he was the drum major in the marching band. After High School he continued his music while serving in the Navy in the Drum Bugle Corps, special services, drum major, choir and performed at many naval bases. Lenny's life was rich in love and music. He was a successful performer, and toured all over the United States, with a career that ranged from show bands, dance bands, recording studios, radio, television production, TV and radio commercials, modeling, and Broadway musical productions. In the early 1960s, Lenny preformed at the Copacabana, formed a group and went on tour with the "Megatones", recorded two single records (4 songs), sang with the "Debutants" and also sang with Betty Greenwood at the Brown Derby and the Cascades. In 1965, Lenny opened the Forvm Club in Dayton with co-owner and friend, Joe Kraft. During 12 years of operation Lenny and Joe produced many shows, including over 300 - 400 local talents. He produced two live albums and one single. In 1977, Lenny toured with his group "Big Red and the Davis Division" (later in 1981 named "City Lights") and finally, "Stargate." He was also active in directing and producing eight Broadway musicals. Six productions with the Dayton Playhouse with leading roles in 5 of the productions. In 2002, Lenny was a member of the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington DC and performed at the Kennedy Center Honors for Elizabeth Taylor with Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick. For many years he volunteered, performed and worked tirelessly for Jerry Lewis Telethons for Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy Associations. In recent days, Lenny worked to create an archive of his music and the history of the Forvm Club. He was an active member in the Springfield Ohio History group and on the HOA board in his condominium community. He cared for his family, friends, and two beloved dogs, Kramer and Parker. Lenny lived life to the fullest. His sparkling personality, beautiful voice, and infectious smile brought so much joy to this world. He had a huge heart and compassion for animals of all kinds. He will forever be loved beyond measure. He leaves to cherish his memory, niece Tammy (Mike) Criner, great-nieces, Janelle (Emily) Rogers, Melinda (Matt) Sabin, Bethany (Jon) Likens, DeAnna (Keli) Criner, and great-nephew, Michael (Krissy) Criner, 13 nieces and nephews, The Burrell Family: Annette, Mason, Josh (Alaina), Zach (Lisa), Kayla (Christa-ta) and Jared (Brook), many special cousins, and cherished lifelong friends and fellow musicians. Lenny is preceded in death by his parents, William and Glenna (Fay) Davis, sister Janet Fails, life partner Bill Burrell, and dear friends Joe and Jane Kraft and Dave Burrell. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday in the Hillside Avenue Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield, OH 45503. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am until the services begin at 1 pm. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lenny's name to Hospets at hospets.org, Senior Paw Project at cvhfoundation.org, or Paw Patrol at pawpatroldayton.com. Arrangements entrusted to JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

