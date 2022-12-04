DAVIS, Karen Michele



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation 10am-11am, Monday, December 5, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service at 11am. Reverend Marcettes L. Cunningham officiating. Special thanks to the staff of Ohio Hospice of Dayton and the nurses and aids at Brookhaven Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

