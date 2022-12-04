springfield-news-sun logo
X

DAVIS, Karen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS, Karen Michele

Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation 10am-11am, Monday, December 5, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service at 11am. Reverend Marcettes L. Cunningham officiating. Special thanks to the staff of Ohio Hospice of Dayton and the nurses and aids at Brookhaven Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
AGEE, Ruth
4
BAKER, Margaret
5
BITTNER, Cynthia
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top