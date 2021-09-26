springfield-news-sun logo
X

DAVIS, Josephine

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS (Howard),

Josephine LaVerne

"Jodie"

70 years of age, passed away in Tipp City, Ohio, on September 16, 2021. Jodie was born to

Carole Marie (Lawrence) and Earl Lee Howard in Springfield, OH, on March 30, 1951. Jodie was preceded in death by

her grandparents: Thomas N.

Lawrence and Florabelle

Lawrence; parents; husband of over 49 years, Gerald A. Davis; and brothers: Thomas N.

Howard of Springfield, OH, and Kevin L. Hardnick. Jodie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Nicole Estelle (Steven) Gwaltney of Newport News, VA; son, Gerald Arthur Davis Jr. (Leslie) of Tipp City, OH, and Las Vegas, NV, respectively; grandchildren: Coree G. Davis, Dominic A. Davis, Tiara S. Davis, and Mariah M. Davis; sisters: Carla Jan Sims of Springfield, OH, and Debbie A.; brothers: Earl L. Howard Jr. and Donald A. Howard; aunt, Charlotte L. Johnson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm. To share a memory of Jodie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CLARK, Theodore
2
BRICKER, Victoria
3
c., c.
4
CLIFT, Ellis
5
BYRD, Walter
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top