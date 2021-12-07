DAVIS, John C.



Age 82, of Greenville, lost his fourteen-month fight with congestive heart failure on Monday, November 30th just after midnight. John was born in



Chicago July 27, 1939. He lived in many places across Ohio throughout the course of his early life—New Town, Cleveland, and then to Ashland where a young co-ed stole his heart with her mother's



Sunday roast beef (his soon-to-be wife of 58 years, Martha Whittington). His professional



career was spent in the classroom and as a salesman, though his true passion was always teaching. He was a celebrated coach of football, baseball, golf, basketball, and track. In his later years, he enjoyed being a part of the Lady Wave Softball Team's successful program. His final teaching/coaching assignment was to donate his remains to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. His hobbies included golf, bridge, and travel. John and his wife, Marty, were avid travelers, visiting all 50 states and several foreign countries. John is survived by his wife, Marty; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Gretchen Davis; daughter and son-in-law, Jill Davis and Javier Navas; grandchildren Kelcie, Tripp (Janet), Noah, Sophia and Raquel; and great-grandson Henry. Memorial



contributions can be made to Everheart Hospice or St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In his honor, a wake will be held January 29th at the Greenville Elks.

