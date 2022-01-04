Hamburger icon
DAVIS, Jennifer

DAVIS (nee Oldfield),

Jennifer L.

Davis (nee Oldfield) born 2/4/1947, in Middletown, Ohio. Died 12/25/2021, from complications with breast cancer. She

attended Middletown High School and graduated Miami University in 1975 having

majored in English and History, after which she entered into a career in workman's compensation insurance working for

several different companies in Chicago and Cincinnati, and

rising from claims adjuster to retiring as divisional Vice

President in 2005.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, C. Richard Davis, and daughter Jennifer Anne Lipke, plus four grandchildren: Elizabeth Lipke Given, Rachel Lipke, Shannon Davis and Ryan Davis and one great-grandchild: Eli Jordan Given.

She enjoyed travel, having visited all 50 of the states and most of the provinces of Canada, the theater, and spending time with her friends in Bridge Club and Oxford's Des Fleurs

Garden Club.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 2 pm until time of service at 3 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young

Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American

Cancer Society.

