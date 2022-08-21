DAVIS, Janet M.



Age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 29, 1931, the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Menke) Hering. On April 24, 1954, in St. Ann Church, she married Donald J. Davis and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2022. She was a member of St. Ann Church.



Survivors include three children, Donald (Shirley) Davis, Ann (Jeffrey) Smith, and Linda (Charles) Braun; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Christopher) Roberts, Kirby Davis, Lindsey (Matt), Jeffrey (Abby) and Jillian Smith, Lydia Braun (Dylan) and Lauren Braun; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Kai and Cooper.



Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Stephen T. Badin Catham Club or Hospice of Hamilton. Online register book at



