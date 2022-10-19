DAVIS, Jr., James E.



James E. Davis, Jr., 87. Of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022.



He was born on June 23, 1935, in Shade, Kentucky, the son of James E. and Mary (McKinney) Davis.



James was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Blue Lodge #257 F. & A.M. He worked as a stationary steam engineer with Kimberly Clark and he retired from Delco Moraine in 1993.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Davis; children, Connie Jo (Michael) Nemcic and James R. Davis; grandchildren, Cortney M. (John) Trevino and Michael E. Nemcic; great-grandchildren, Evan, Elliot, and Ian; brother, John E. Davis; brothers-in-law, Mike (Glinda) Stamm and Doug (Vicki) Stamm; as well as several nieces and nephews.



James was preceded in death by his parents; as well as four sisters and two brothers.



A private family service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com