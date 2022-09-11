springfield-news-sun logo
DAVIS, George

DAVIS, II, George "Juney"

Born December 13, 1990, in Dayton, Ohio, to George and Carol Davis. Passed away September 3, 2022, age 31. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son: Josiah George Davis, a loving mother and father: George Davis and Carol Davis, three sisters: Quenesha Smith, Ariana Davis, and India Davis. Caring grandparents: Rosie Cook, and Ruby Smith, (Jimmy Smith), nieces: Jayla Clark and Gabrielle Young, A host of cousins, other relatives and many special friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 10am until time of service 11am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


