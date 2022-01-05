DAVIS, Donald J.



Age 93 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 25, 1928. On April 24, 1954, in St. Ann Church, he married Janet Hering. He was a member of St. Ann Church and the P.A.C.



Survivors include his wife Janet; three children, Donald (Shirley) Davis, Ann (Jeffrey) Smith, and Linda (Charles) Braun; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Christopher) Roberts, Kirby Davis, Lindsey, Jeffrey (Abby) and Jillian Smith, Lydia and Lauren Braun.



Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Stephen T. Badin Catham Club. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



