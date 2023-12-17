Davis, Corinne Jessica "Cori"



Corinne Jessica Davis age 45 passed away after progressive CHF and an LVAD surgery. She was an Immaculate Conception and Carroll graduate, Miami Valley hospital volunteer, proud We Care Arts client, blood donor, movie collector and Hallmark movie fanatic. Cat mom to Marble. Was preceded in death by her father Michael Davis and grandparents. Survived by her mother Christine Davis, sister Veronica Davis, nephew Indigo and many relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to We Care Arts at 3035 Wilmington Pike Kettering Ohio 45429



