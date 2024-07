Davis, Charles Augustus



Charles Augustus Davis, age 92, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, June 29, 2024. Visitation 9 am- 10:30 am at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Graveside service 11 am Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH.



