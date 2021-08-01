DAVIS, Charles H.



Ascended to the heavens on 22 July 2021, after living in our world for 96 years. Born on 17 November 1924, in Pittsburgh, PA, to loving parents Vincent and Elva Davis. While growing up in Mt. Lebanon, PA, Charles and his beloved and inseparable twin brother Albert, played every school and neighborhood sport their parents would allow. In 1943 at the height of WWII, Charles and Albert were both drafted into the U.S. Army. Both Brothers arrived at Camp Mackall, NC, and assigned to the 517th Airborne Signal Company, 17th Airborne Division. Together the twins served in England, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. Both participated in the "Battle of the Bulge" and later Operation "Varsity" the parachute and glider assault at Wesel, Germany, in 1945. Charles and Albert served with the 82nd Signal



Company, 82nd Airborne Division in the Occupation of Berlin, until discharge from the Army in 1946. Like millions of returning War Veterans, the Davis twins seized life with a gusto and drive unmatched in modern times. Charles attended Thiel



College in Butler, PA, and after graduation, began a 40-year career with the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA), serving primarily in Pittsburgh, PA, and Dayton, OH. Charles met and married the love of his life Charlotte Suppinger, and after retirement, they settled in Centerville, OH. Charles lived a life of integrity, decency, and generosity, making friends with all people he encountered. He was proud of his home town of Pittsburgh, of his beloved 17th Airborne



Division and the 17th Airborne (SCIONS) organization. He was the Past President and weekly Volunteer at the Veterans



Memorial Museum Foundation in Germantown, OH, and he loved his beagle dog MAX, the beauty of nature, animals, and beautiful relaxing music. Charles was an avid sports fan and loved the Cincinnati Reds and Penn State Football. Charles was a product of his family and his generation. Patriotic, hardworking, and decent to a fault. The world was a better place because of Charles having lived here. His life positively touched hundreds of lives of all ages. He was pre-deceased by his parents; wife, Charlotte; twin-brother, Albert; sisters,



Virginia Mae and Vera; and good friend "Max." Charles is



survived by numerous nieces and nephews from around the nation, and many special friends from around the world,



including his friend and caretaker of 18 years, David Shortt. Visitation will be held at 10:00, followed by a Memorial



Service at 11:00, Saturday 14 August, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45458. Graveside



services will be held immediately after, at Centerville Cemetery, 68 Maple St., Centerville, OH, 45458. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties, 5490 Long Meadow Lane, Middletown, OH 45005. Fond



memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com