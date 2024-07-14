BreakingNews
Davis, Carter

Davis, Carter Michael

Carter Michael Davis, beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend to many departed with this life on July 7, 2024. Born on October 16th, 2007 Carter was the cherished son of Michael "Angelo" Davis II and Shannon Davis and a precious younger brother to Camryn, KK, and Colin Rodrigues.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 at Christian Life Center Services 3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 with visitation from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, and services immediately following with funeral arrangements provided by Pryor Funeral Services.

