Davis , Beatrice "Bea"



of Oakwood, peacefully left this life on October 3, 2024. Born on November 2, 1928, in Boston, MA, Bea was the daughter of Vasilios and Sophia Coulouris. Bea graduated from Arlington High School in Boston before pursuing a bachelor's degree in speech therapy from Emerson College. After relocating to San Diego, CA, she met the love of her life, Nick Davis, a Naval officer. They were married in Boston in 1953 and settled in Nick's hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Bea and Nick raised three rambunctious children, Diana, Sophia, and Nick, Jr., in a lively, loving environment. Bea's early years involved working as a model for the old Rike's department store in downtown Dayton. She later pursued a lengthy career as a dedicated public servant working for Montgomery County serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Bea had a true appreciation for art and loved to volunteer to share her insights, she proudly served as a docent for the Dayton Art Institute. Bea and Nick were also deeply devoted to the Greek Orthodox Church. She served as both a member and president of the Philoptochos. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville, Ohio (81 N. Main St.) from 1:00pm  3:00pm, with Trisagion prayers commencing at 1:00pm. A funeral service to celebrate Bea's life will take place on Monday, October 14, 2024, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (500 Belmont Park North, Dayton, Ohio) at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the Dayton Art Institute. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com