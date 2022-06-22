DAVIS, Barbara



Went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 20, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Victor Dooley, her husband Earl Eugene Davis, special



sons-in-law Mike Coleman and John Neely, daughter, Karen Seibel, and granddaughter, Kami. Barb is survived by her love and significant other, Gary Sheppard, her sisters, Judy Fritz, Evelyn Wilson, Karen Dooley and Terry (Lloyd) Lockard; her children, Annie (Steve) Coleman-Leach, Maggie Anderson Neely, Kimberly (James Stabler) Winhoven, Dolly (Kerry) Dunn, Gail (Tim) Gordon, Gary (Heather) Shepherd, and special son Jamie (Adriene) Osborne. Grandchildren, Kristin Scobe,



Jennifer (Neil) Pennington, Joshua Brown, Jesse (Amber) Neely, Barbie (Andre) Oatneal, Katrene (Dylan) Bodley, Brett (Hope) Osborne, Amber (Courtney) Osborne, Joshua (Monica) Bodey, Jessie (Elizabeth) Bodey, Jason (Madison) Livergood, Tyler (Larissa) Gordon, and Trent (Gina) Gordon; and her pride and joy, all of her great and great-great grandchildren who she loved more than life! Son-in-law, Randy Seibel, and special nieces and nephews and a host of friends and family who loved Barb very much. Barb worked hard and loved hard. Services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 12:00-2:00pm, with a service at 2:00pm, Pastor James Futrell officiating. Online condolences can be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.