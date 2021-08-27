springfield-news-sun logo
X

DAVIS, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS, Barbara O.

92, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton, Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Social distancing protocol will be

observed, and face mask will be required. Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Central Chapel A.M.E. Church, 411 South High Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio, at 10:00 am with Reverend Morne' E. Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
MEINERS, Kylee
3
PAPADOPOULOS, Konstantine
4
CHANNELL, Etoyle
5
DENSMORE, Lawrence
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top