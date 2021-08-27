DAVIS, Barbara O.



92, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton, Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Social distancing protocol will be



observed, and face mask will be required. Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Central Chapel A.M.E. Church, 411 South High Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio, at 10:00 am with Reverend Morne' E. Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

