DAVIES, Shirley

1 hour ago

DAVIES, Shirley "BeBe"

85, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born March 16, 1937, to the late Edward and Rachel

Early. Preceded in death by

parents; brothers, Edward, John, Edmond and Steven

Early; sisters, Norma Jean

Robinson, Rose Mary Barnes; son, Robert Wilcox Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Bertha Taylor, Leatha Hicks; brothers, Alfred (Shirley) and Albert (Darlene) Powell; sisters-in-law, Jackie Early, Rita Early; grandchildren, Darnell and Robert Wilcox, Asia

Lawrence; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am, Wednesday, May 4, at Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH. Elder Norman Scearce, eulogist. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

