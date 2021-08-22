springfield-news-sun logo
DAVIDSON, Carl

DAVIDSON, Carl "Poppy"

Age 69 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, in his home. He was born

December 28, 1951, in Hyden, Kentucky, the son of the late Noah and Mary (Collins)

Davidson. Mr. Davidson is

survived by his wife Wanda

Davidson; three children

Rebecca (David) Atkinson,

Benjamin Davidson, and

Joshua (Nicole) Davidson; grandchildren, Timothy,

Matthew, Noah, Aaron, Abby, McKenzie, and Ella; and

siblings, Bill Davidson, Helen Guthrie, and Therman Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Walter Davidson, Martha Emma Napier, Tinsley Davidson, twin brother Curtis Davidson, Zella Davidson, and Kermit Davidson. He is also

survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Davidson was well known as a singer and evangelist in churches all over Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, and also served as a church

pastor for a time.

Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Cecil Benge, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

