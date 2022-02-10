Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

DAVIDSON, Angela

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIDSON, Angela

"Missy"

Age 38, departed this earthly life on February 3, 2022.

Angela was born in Dayton, OH, September 7, 1983. Preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann Davidson and infant son. She leaves to cherish her memory, father Ed T. (Melissa) Davidson Sr., brothers Ed (Ronni) Davidson, Anthony (Sherrie) Davidson; sisters Chanel Stroud and Kandas Robinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Walk through visitation 1-2 PM; Memorial service will be held 2 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022, at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required)


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
Armstrong, Rickie
3
Brandenstein, Donna
4
HOLT, Jason
5
DIXON, Brenda
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top