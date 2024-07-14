Davenport, Richard Lee



Richard Lee Davenport passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 92. He was born in 1932 at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio to Harold & Mary (Campbell) Davenport. After completing Crestview Junior High School, the family moved to Delaware, Ohio where Dick graduated from Frank B. Willis High School in 1949. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University & became a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Dick cherished sharing stories about his childhood near The Ohio State & his years in the fraternity house at Ohio Wesleyan. Following his graduation in 1953, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. through ROTC & went on active duty with the U.S. Air Force. He attended Ground Officer's Electronics School at Keesler AFB, was promoted to 1st Lt., & assigned to the 1885th AACS I & M Squadron at Fuchu AFB in Japan. While stationed in Japan, his unit maintained radar & communications equipment throughout the entire Pacific area. He had many fond memories of his time in the service & traveling with his fellow servicemen through Japan & India. After active duty, he met Mary Louise Turnbull in Hamilton, Ohio. They were married January 25, 1958 at the First Methodist Church of Hamilton, Ohio. Dick spent his working years in the printing & packaging field with St. Regis Paper Company and Neff Folding Box Co. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Joan Hilleary, & Mary Lou, his wife of 57 years. He is survived by their son David & his wife Amy Davenport, three grandsons: Ian Schreiber, Tyrus and Trace Walsh of Mason, Ohio, & his special friend Natalie Crowe of Cincinnati. Inturnment was at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. A private memorial service was held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to k9sforwarriors.org.



