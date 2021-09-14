DAVENPORT,



Charlene Strack



Charlene Strack Davenport, age 84, passed away at her residence on September 12, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 14, 1937, the daughter of Malachi and Mae (Parker) Hopkins. On June 29, 1953, she married Floyd L. Strack Sr. who preceded her in death in 1996. Together they raised three children, Vicky Lawwill, Floyd Strack Jr., and Michael Strack. On May 12, 1999, she married Kenneth Davenport. Charlene was a devoted Christian who enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She is well remembered and cherished by many for her years of service as a youth leader at the Highway of Holiness.



Charlene is survived by her husband, Kenneth Davenport; her children, Vicky (Rick) Lawwill, Floyd Jr. (Erma) Strack, and



Michael (Jasmine Meadows) Strack; her step-children, David Davenport, Caleb (Susan) Davenport, and Naomi (Tim) Ledford; grandchildren, Desilena (Ronald) Brewer, Victor (Rachael) Lawwill, Ashley (Joshua) Francis, Jordan (Angela) Strack, Zachary Strack, Carly Strack, Carter Strack, Carson Strack.; 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 9 step-grandchildren, and 7 step-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; brother, Donald Hopkins; sisters, Shirley Williams, Wanda Newton, Yvonne Mize, and Carol (Ken) Grissell. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Strack, Sr.; brothers, James Hopkins, David



Hopkins; sisters, Wilma Smith, Linda Hopkins, Lois Hubbard; step-son, Jonathan Davenport; step-grandson, Matthew



Davenport.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com