DAUGHERTY, Paul Terry "Gdaddy"



Paul Terry Daugherty "Gdaddy", (75) of Kettering, Ohio, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2021. He was born September 14, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio. Paul was first and foremost a Child of God, loving husband and amazing father to three wonderful children. He served in the United States



Marine Corp then retired as an Operating Engineer. He was a man of many traits and master of most. Paul was loved by



everyone and known for giving the best hugs. He always had good one liner jokes and always knew how to cheer you up and make things light-hearted. He was a committed greeter at his church and loved serving the Lord. Paul is proceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Ethel Daugherty, his brothers Donny and Robert (Sheryl) Daugherty. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, his 3 children Terry (Lisa) Daugherty, Tracy



(Roger) Aber, Toni (Bob) Peterson, 8 grandchildren Megan (Michael) Manger, Kari Daugherty, Heath Peterson, Noah



Peterson, Dalton Smith, Matthew Aber, Logan Smith and Paige Peterson and 2 great-grandsons, Easton, and Greyson Manger; sibling Patrick Daugherty.



Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440 on Tuesday,



September 21, 2021, from 10:00 am to noon with funeral services immediately following at noon. Internment at Beaver Cemetery, 1980 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek Ohio 45434.



In Lieu of Flowers Donations can be made to First Baptist Kettering to be directed to Mission Fund. Online giving to



the Singerman's missions support can be done at



www.fbckettering.churchcenter.com Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

