Daugherty, Deborah

Deborah Ann Daugherty, age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away on November 18, 2023. She was born on August 18, 1954 to the late Kenneth & Ruth Mills. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her son, David Leis. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Doug Daugherty; her son, James Leis; her daughter, Kathi Green; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brothers: Mike & Kathy Mills, Tim & Cindy Mills, and Kenny & Elisa Mills. She was a loving wife and mother, and she will be dearly missed. To share a memory of Deborah or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

