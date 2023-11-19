Daskalakis, Gus



age 97, of Beavercreek, passed away on November 17, 2023. Gus Daskalakis was born in Thessaloniki, Greece in 1926 to parents George and Eleni Daskalakis. He was a third-generation jeweler and was the craftsman/owner of A & D Jewelry Manufacturing Company located in Downtown Dayton. He retired in 1987. Preceding him in death was his beloved spouse Evanthia who he had been married for 53 years. Gus Daskalakis is survived by his children: George (Susan) Daskalakis, Eleni (Bill) Fleming and Tom (Dori) Daskalakis. His grandchildren: Catherine, Elizabeth, Michael, Nick & Tanner and one great grandchild: Emmett. Visitation begins at 9:00am and a memorial service at 10:00am, both will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Greek Orthodox Church 500 Belmonte Park North Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contribution to the Dayton Greek Orthodox Church in honor of Gus. May Gus Daskalakis's soul find eternal peace and may his memory be eternal. Please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.



