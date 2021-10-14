springfield-news-sun logo
DARNER, HATTIE

DARNER (neé McGregor), Hattie Sue

Age 81 of Kettering, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on

October 9, 2021. Visitation at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 5-7pm Friday, October 15 and 11am Saturday, October 16, with Funeral Service at noon, and burial to follow at

Dayton Memorial Park.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at


DaytonFunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc

1632 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://schlientzandmoore.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

