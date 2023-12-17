Dapice, Mary Ellen



MARY ELLEN (MARCUM) DAPICE, 78, of Springfield, passed away at Kindred Hospital, Dayton on Thursday morning, December 14, 2023. She was born in Dayton on July 6, 1945, to her loving parents, George and Mary Jo (Moss) Marcum Sr. She is survived by her children, Wander Lynn (Todd) Wyman of Phoenix, Robert (Pamela) Dapice II of DeGraff, Tony (Michelle) Dapice, Maria (Gerald "Duke") Hooper all of Springfield, and Melinda McElwee of Urbana; nineteen grandchildren, Brandi, Mike, Breanna, Brendie, Robert III, Trey, Brooke, Zoe, Caleb, Cassy, Shelby, Anthony II, Gabriel, Molly, Mandy, Gerald II "JJ", Brandon, Melanie, Cason; and seventeen great grandchildren, June, Trey, Logan, Amelia, Jaycee, Octavious, Evelyn, Theo, Bennett, Anthony III, Jackson, Lily, Marlo, Brielle, Aubrey, Kailynne, Ilya, and 2 babies on the way. Also surviving are her siblings, Donna (Bob) Stauffer of Centerville, Kathy "Sis" Hall of Toledo, half-brother Gene (Kate) Marcum of Alabama. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Britnie Dapice; son-in-law, Mike McElwee; daughter-in-law, Angel Dapice; siblings, Linda Flint, Janie Cooley, George Marcum Jr.; half-brothers, Virgil Marcum, Richard King; and her beloved doggie Rusty Bucket. Mary was a homemaker, a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a humorous loving sister. Mary had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to play jokes on those she loved. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





