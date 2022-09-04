DANNER, Mariann



Age 91, Pensacola, FL, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022.



Mariann was born and raised in Ft. Wayne, IN. She attended Miami University (Ohio), pledged the Delta Gamma sorority, and majored in English. Mariann met a dashing young man, Bill Danner, and they began dating her freshman year. She was selected by her sorority sisters to be their representative in a campus-wide beauty contest, and while she did not win the contest, she won Bill's heart.



Mariann and Bill were married at Ft. Wayne Lutheran Church in 1950 as Bill was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. They moved to Chicago since Bill was stationed stateside with the Army. The Army transferred them next to El Paso, TX, where Mariann worked as a librarian, and where they both experienced a warm winter for the first time in their lives.



Mariann was an active volunteer and served in leadership positions in a variety of organizations throughout her lifetime, such as with the PTA, the Volunteer Service Bureau and the Junior Leagues of Chicago, Dayton, and Fort Lauderdale, FL. While in Dayton with the Junior League, she was elected president, managed their fundraising lecture series, bringing to town such notables as Eleanor Roosevelt and John Eisenhower. She was a highly organized project manager before that title was defined in corporate America. She was also a docent at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, a Gilded Age Estate located on beautiful Biscayne Bay.



A major joy of Mariann's life was her children, Bill, Suzanne, and Ted. She passed along to her children her joy of reading, along with a deep curiosity and interest in the world. She was loving and generous with her time, playing with them, arranging special birthday parties, sewing costumes, attending sporting events and church, all while setting an exemplary example to her children.



Mariann worked with the Florida Philharmonic and then later the Miami Grand Opera where she played a key role as donor fundraiser. Her abiding love of classical music allowed her to build the trust and develop the relationships with those who so generously supported the Arts in South Florida.



In 2009, as they planned for their best future and next step in their lives, Mariann and Bill moved to Azalea Trace retirement community in Pensacola, FL, where they spent 13 years enjoying retirement together. Mariann volunteered at the Azalea Trace library for ten years. They also traveled and had regular family visits with family in Pensacola and elsewhere.



Mariann is survived by her husband, Bill Danner, daughter Suzanne Zick and son Ted Danner, grandchildren - Chris Ulrich, Will Danner, Megan Danner, Melissa Danner, Matthew Merchant, Tom Danner, Abby Danner, and several great-grandchildren.



Memorial Service will be held 3:00pm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Church, 18 W. Wright St., Pensacola, FL 32501.



Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, FL, in charge of arrangements.



