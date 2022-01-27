Hamburger icon
DANLEY, Jeanette

DANLEY, Jeanette Patrice

Age 41 of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born November 9, 1980. She was preceded in death by parents Calvin Chambers and Michelle Wilcoxson. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, James Danley, Sr.; (2) daughters,

Jazzy and Jah'lia Danley; (5) sons, Ki'el Wilcoxson, Jaymond, Rome, Say'id and Jaream Danley; her biological father, Dwayne Baxter; (6) sisters, (2) brothers, other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition:

Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

