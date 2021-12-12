springfield-news-sun logo
X

DANIELS, Frederick

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DANIELS, Frederick Lee "Fred"

72, of Springfield, passed away December 10, 2021, in his home. He was born August 14, 1949, in Lawrence, Kentucky, son of the late Beecher and Hester (Wellman) Daniels. Fred was an honorable Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was

retired from Navistar. In the past, he had enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and riding his classic Indian motorcycle. Since retirement, he loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Vicky A. (Waugh) Daniels; two daughters, December (Shannon)

Stevenson and Joey Beth (Jason) Shirk; grandchildren,

Brandon and Dallas Mason, Danielle and Chayce Shirk; great-granddaughters, Izabell Mason and Brielle Phillips; siblings, Patty Moore, Brenda Daniels, Lois Tatman, Danny Daniels, Bobby Daniels, Sherrie Thompson; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family with

burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being

handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCURLOCK, Wanda
2
BATES, Heather
3
EVANS, KENNETH
4
HIGHLEY, Laura
5
McCOY, Helen
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top