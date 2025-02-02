Daniels, Edna Frances



age 83, born April 7, 1941 in Louisa KY, passed away January 29, 2025. She retired from the Defense Electronic Supply Center in 1996 with 37 years of service. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Dayton OH. After retirement, Frances enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her loving family. Frances was preceded in death by her husbands, A. Raymond Daniels, William D. Shaw, Jerry D. McClain; parents, Arthur and Jessie Derifield; granddaughter Aubrey McClain; sister, Lois Derifield (Potter); brother, Thomas A. Derifield; and step sons, Michael and David Shaw. She is survived by children, Theresa L. Andrews (Robert), Tammy K. Weidinger (Kenneth), Timothy D. McClain (Judy), and William A. Shaw; 5 step children and their families; 8 grandchildren, Jesse Sweeney, Sarah Weidinger, Eli Weidinger, Kyle McClain, Bryce McClain, Trisha McClain, William Shaw and Robert Shaw; and many great grandchildren. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Tobias Funeral Home  Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet, Dayton, Ohio 45420, with the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Kenneth Weidinger officiating. Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport KY 41071. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



