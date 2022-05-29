DANIELEWICZ,



Beulah Doris



Age 91 of Troy, passed away, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in her residence. She was born in Otway, Ohio, on July 17, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Mildred Olive (Adams) Glendening. She helped her husband Edmund run Shiloh Motor Repair for many years then worked at Gemini Optical in Dayton for several years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Victory Chapter in Dayton for over 60 years.



She is survived by her children Carol Terebinski, Edmund C. (Tammy) Danielewicz and Debbie Young; grandchildren Amanda (Erik) Fine, Michelle Terebinski, Steve (Cara) Danielewicz, Emily (Jose) Joseph, Nathan Danielewicz, Tiffany (Bruce) Williams and Cameo (Aaron) Mease; great-grandchildren Ethan and Alek Fine, Jonathan, Maria, Kayla, Alayna,



Elijah Collier, Desirae and Mackenzie Danielewicz, Cameron, Rylei, Jordan and Sofia Winship, Amal and Tirzah Joseph and Lucas and Madison Mease; sister Lois (Frank) Hewison; and special nieces and nephews Joslyn, David, Steve, Valerie,



Corrine and their families.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 71 years Edmund S. Danielewicz in 2019 and her beloved sister Janet Souders.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Dan Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Beulah's memory to the American Cancer



Association, 124 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

