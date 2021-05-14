springfield-news-sun logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689237-01_0_0000689237-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689237-01_0_0000689237-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DAMMONS, Judith Lee <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ms. Judith Lee Dammons, age 64, of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly Tues., April 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Sat., May 15, 2021, 12:00 PM at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45402, Pastor Cory J. Pruitt, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Saturday at the church beginning at 11:00 AM until time of service. Facial masks are required. Final disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.</font><br/>

