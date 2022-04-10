DAMEWOOD, Jennifer L.



Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. Jennifer was a nurse for more than 30 years at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, as well as Paso Robles, California. Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James "Jim" Damewood. Jennifer is survived by her son, Keir (Tonya) Holeman of Dayton and their children Ben, Makenna, Ryan, and Aidan as well as her Brother Jerry (Debra) McElroy and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-daughter Rachel (Stephen) and their children Benjamin, Daniel, and their grandchild Juniper as well as her best friend Annie Skelton Vogel. Funeral



services will be 2PM, Friday, April 15, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 1PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit



