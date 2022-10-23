DALY, Virginia Susan "Sue"



Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.



Sue was born on Nov. 10, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles Robert Klein, Sr. and Virginia Ruth Klein (nee Hash). On March 21, 1970, she married Joe Daly, and they spent most of their 52 years of married life in the Columbus, Ohio, area.



She graduated from Meadowdale High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1967, and earned a B.S. in Business Administration from The Ohio State University in 1983.



Sue retired from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio after 40 years, working as a Senior Utility Specialist, representing the Water Department. She was involved in many professional groups at the federal and the state level.



Throughout her life Sue was involved in many varied interests, including the Columbus Road Runners, the Girl Scouts of America, Investment Club, the Ohio State Bee Association, as well as gardening and volunteering.



Sue is survived by her husband, Joe Daly; sisters, Fran Klein, Patty Palmquist (Andy), Peggy Crabill (John); and sister-in-law, Becky Terry (spouse to the late Bob Klein, Jr). Sue's brother, Charles Robert "Bob" Klein, Jr., preceded her in death. Sue also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.



A Memoriam will be held for Sue on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Galena United Methodist Church, 2777 Sunbury Rd., Galena, Ohio 43021. Visitation from 11:00 am-12:00 noon. Ceremony begins at 12:00 noon. A light lunch will follow the ceremony.



In lieu of flowers, please plant a native nectar plant or a pollen tree.



