DALTON, Richard E.



"Rick"



Richard E. "Rick" Dalton, 44, of Monroe, passed away May 17, 2021, in Lynchburg, VA, from injuries received in an automobile accident. Born March 13, 1977, in Hamilton, OH, he was the son of Ervin and Rose (Nation) Dalton, and brother, Michael E. Dalton of Centerville; two biological brothers, John and Matt; his fiancée, Brenda Love; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1995 and as a youth he attended Yankee Road First Church of God of Middletown, OH. He will be in the hearts of all that loved him. Services will be at the convenience of the family.

